Harshdeep Kaur unveils her 'extremely soulful' single 'Behaal'

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Singer Harshdeep Kaur on Thursday released her new single, which she calls extremely soulful.

Titled "Behaal", the Punjabi track draws sounds from electro, folk and pop music. The number is sung by Harshdeep and Goldie Sohel, who has also composed it.

"While it is a soft dance track, 'Behaal' is extremely soulful and melody-based. We used different folk instruments like morchang and rabab along with mandolin amd electric guitar, which is the reason behind the earthy yet glossy sound of this track. This song is sure to win hearts as it is extremely catchy and beautifully produced," said Harshdeep, known for Bollywood hits like "Katiya karun" and "Dilbaro".