Harshvardhan Rane: I feel pandemic has done us some good

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane on Friday shared his thoughts on why the pandemic has done us some good.

"I feel pandemic has done us some good! It has taught us not to take things for granted, importance of staying healthy and the use of zoom calls," he wrote on Instagram, along with a series of pictures that shows him strike a dapper, muscular pose in a blue-grey hoodie zipper T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses.