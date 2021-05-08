  1. Sify.com
  Harshvardhan Rane reveals his super power

Last Updated: Sat, May 8th, 2021, 21:21:24hrs
Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane has revealed his super power that can avert problems in an Instagram post on Saturday, accompanied by an image where he flaunts big muscles and a bigger smile.

"A smile can avert so many problems! Super power," Harshvardhan wrote alongside the image.

The actor was last seen on screen in Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish", a revenge drama that dropped digitally last year.

Harshvardhan will next be seen in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer "Haseen Dillruba", a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. The film also features Vikrant Massey.

