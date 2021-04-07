Harssh A. Singh joins cast of 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Harssh A. Singh will soon be seen in the show "Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye". He will play the role of Kunal Jai Singh's father, Vijendra Maansingh.

Vijendra is Rani Nalini's second husband and Veer's stepfather, and is shown to be very supportive of his son and his wife's careers. He is a bridge between the two and hopes they resolve their issues.