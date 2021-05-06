Haryana CM for adopting proactive strategies to contain Covid

As per his office, in the last eight days, he has travelled to 17 districts to review arrangements. In the coming days, he would be visiting the remaining five districts too.

Chandigarh, May 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been adopting proactive strategies to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus in the state by increasing testing with focus on rural areas where the cases have been spiking.

Quoting experts, the Chief Minister said a potential rise in the cases is expected and therefore all Deputy Commissioners have to play a pivotal role by ramping up management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment and focused clinical management, especially in rural areas.

Presiding over a review meeting with Administrative Secretaries, the Chief Minister has deputed them as in-charge of each district to monitoring preparedness and to ensure sufficient supply of oxygen, besides availability of intensive care units and oxygen equipped beds.

"Regular auditing of oxygen, availability of beds and medicines in the hospitals should be done so that the future and present strategies regarding demand and supply can be made in advance. A district-level team for monitoring oxygen supply and demand in every hospital should be constituted at the earliest," directed the Chief Minister.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner to monitor the demand and supply of oxygen and ensure unloading of oxygen tankers at the earliest. He said the emphasis should be laid on conducting maximum rapid antigen test and organizing health check-up and awareness camps.

Currently, state's oxygen quota is 257 metric tonne (MT) and the Central government has been requested to enhance this quota to 300 MT, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister also issued directions to both the government and private hospitals to daily update information regarding the number of patients admitted, patients on oxygen support and the patients discharged.

Expressing concern over rise in cases in rural areas, the Chief Minister directed that special screening camps in each village should be set up.

