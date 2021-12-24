Haryana imposes night curfew from Dec 25

Chandigarh, Dec 24 (IANS) The Haryana government on Friday imposed statewide night curfew from December 25 to January 5 to contain the surge in Covid cases during the holiday season.

The order came after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

The curfew will be imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.