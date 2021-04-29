Haryana to have real-time data on oxygen beds, ventilators

Reviewing arrangements amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, he issued directions that every possible effort should be made to save the lives of critical patients.

Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the real-time data of general beds, oxygen beds and ventilators in hospitals would be updated daily to make the people aware of the factual position.

"Those who need oxygen should get oxygen on time and the patients who need ventilators should be provided on priority. Medical kits, etc, should be given to the patients living in home isolation on time and a team of doctors and health workers should go to the patient's home and take care of their health," Khattar said.

He directed that there should be no black marketing of oximeters, digital thermometers, oxygen cylinders, medicines and food items.

Later talking to the media, the Chief Minister said a ban has been imposed for treatment of Covid-19 patients without approval in small private hospitals.

He said there was no shortage of antiviral drug Remedesivir injection, oxygen and other life-saving medicines.

--IANS

vg/vd