Has Afsana Khan really opted out of 'Bigg Boss 15'?

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Punjabi singer Afsana Khan who was seen in the promo of 'Bigg Boss 15' as confirmed contestant, shocked her fans on social media saying that she opted out of the show as she suffered from panic attack while quarantining in her hotel room.

Khan is known for her songs 'Ttliaan Warga', 'Jaani Ve Jaani' and others. But now if the speculation is to be believed she is now returning back to the show. Most probably it is expected that she will join the contestants.