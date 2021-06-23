'Haseen Dillruba' director: Taapsee, Vikrant are stellar performers with different approaches

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Director Vinil Mathew has opened up about Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the stars of his new film "Haseen Dillruba", saying they are stellar performers but have different approaches.

"Taapsee and Vikrant are stellar performers with different approaches. Vikrant has a background in theatre, hence he improvises a lot, enjoys rehearsals and attempts multiple takes where he keeps refining and tweaking his performance until he hits the perfect note," says Mathew.