'Haseen Dillruba' first song: Taapsee, Vikrant's sizzling chemistry stands out in 'Dil Melt Karda'

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming Bollywood mystery thriller 'Haseen Dillruba' have dropped the first song 'Dil Melt Karda' from the movie, on Tuesday.



Titled as 'Dil Melt Karda', the peppy song is an ode to the refreshing love and fun chemistry between Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Messy who will be sharing the same screen space in 'Haseen Dillruba' for the first time. The video showcases Rani's (Taapsee) and Rishu's (Vikrant) journey from their first meeting to marriage.

Both are seen trying their best to win each other's attention as the sizzling chemistry between the pair stands out.

Sung by singers Navraj Hans and Nikhita Gandhi, 'Dil Melt Karda' has been composed by Amit Trivedi with the song lyrics penned by Varun Grover.

Composer Amit Trivedi shared the glimpse of the song on his Twitter handle and wrote, "This peppy song will melt everyone's heart. Watch #DilMeltKarda Song out now! Tune in."

Vikrant also shared the song on his Instagram handle and wrote, "he fun and the sharaarat begins with #DilMeltKarda. Song out now! Tune in!"

Earlier Netflix had released the first trailer of 'Haseen Dillruba', which along with Taapsee, also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The trailer of the movie looked promising, giving viewers a deeper look at the intriguing murder mystery.

It gave viewers a glimpse into the movie's engaging storyline filled with love, lust and murder, and is sure to leave fans excited.

The trailer, which features a gripping storyline along with a brilliant background score, teases a love triangle, dark humour, and a twisty whodunit.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, 'Haseen Dillruba' has been written by Kanika Dhillon. The murder mystery, which is set to premiere on Netflix on July 2, has been produced by Rai's Colour Yellow Production and T-Series. (ANI)

