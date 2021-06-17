'Haseen Dilruba' director on shooting rafting scenes

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Filming the rafting scenes in the Taapse Pannu-starrer "Haseen Dilruba" came with its set of challenges, says the film's director Vinil Mathew.

The film is set in a small town by the river and rafting plays an integral part of the story. Mathew said shooting amidst the rapids meant they could not load heavy camera equipment in the raft.