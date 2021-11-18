'Hawkeye' director Rhys Thomas opens up about show's characters

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Hawkeye', director Rhys Thomas gave fans a few details of the web series' characters.



'Hawkeye' is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Talking about actor Hailee Steinfeld and her character Kate Bishop, Rhys said, "She is full of rookie energy; she's feisty and strong-willed with a deep desire to prove herself. Hers is refreshing confidence that we don't always get to explore in female characters. She's got unbelievable skills with a bow and arrow and we love that she knows how good she is. Fortunately, Kate is the comedy foil to Clint's straight man, so she is endlessly likeable."

'Hawkeye' will be out on Disney+Hotstar on November 24. (ANI)

