HBO cancels teen show 'Betty' after two seasons

Los Angeles, Aug 25 (IANS) Actresses Dede Lovelace and Karina Adams' teen comedy show 'Betty' has not been renewed for a third season by its host channel HBO. The show also stars Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg in leading roles.

The show, which is based on the 2018 film 'Skate Kitchen' tells the story of a group of girls, who are skateboarders. The two seasons were aired on HBO.