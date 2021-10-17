HBO's 'Peacemaker' trailer debuts, release date revealed

Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): The trailer of John Cena's upcoming HBO series 'Peacemaker' was released on Saturday night. The series is slated to hit HBO Max on January 13, 2022.



The nearly three-minute intriguing trailer unveiled at DC FanDome Saturday, comes with a release date of January 13, 2022, for the eight-episode HBO Max series.

In the trailer that is light on plot and heavy on comedy, John could be seen reprising his role as Christopher Smith also known as 'Peacemaker', after debuting the character in director James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' earlier this year.

The show follows Christopher after the events of 'The Suicide Squad', in which his character was nearly killed after betraying his team for what he believed to be the greater good, but it was the opposite.

'Peacemaker's cast includes Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland reprising her role from 'The Suicide Squad' as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee also reprising his role as Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as 'Peacemaker's father: Auggie Smith, a man who was referenced in 'The Suicide Squad' and is known for treating his son with tough love.

However, it is still unclear if Viola Davis will appear on the show as Suicide Squad mastermind Amanda Waller.

As per Variety, during the panel introducing the trailer, Brooks got emotional talking about joining 'Peacemaker' as a character Gunn created for the show.

"This is not a world that a person like me normally gets to be a part of. You just really made a girl's dream come true to get to tell this story with you all," Brooks said.

Executive producer Matt Miller addressed 'Peacemaker' as a "workplace comedy" during the panel.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed five including the first for 'Peacemaker'. Jody Hill, Rosemary Rodriguez, and Brad Anderson have also directed for the show.

Gunn, Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with John Cena as co-executive producers.

Based on characters from DC's 'The Suicide Squad', 'Peacemaker' is produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. (ANI)

