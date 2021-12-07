HBO's 'Succession', 'Mare of Easttown' lead 2022 Critics Choice TV nominations

The Critics Choice Association announced the small-screen nominees on Monday, with 'Succession' in front with eight nods, including Best Drama Series, reported People magazine.Cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, J. Smith-Cameron, and Matthew Macfadyen all scored the best actor, actress, or supporting nominations for their work on the satirical dramedy, which debuted in 2018.Meanwhile, HBO's other big contender, 'Mare of Easttown', bagged five nominations, including the best limited series. Kate Winslet received a nod for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television, and Evan Peters earned a nomination for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television.'Evil' helped Paramount+ score a total of nine nominations, with nods for Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Mike Colter), Best Actress in a Drama Series (Katja Herbers), and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Andrea Martin and Christine Lahti).Although HBO proved to be the top contender with 20 nominations overall, a host of new and returning shows also had strong showings.'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu), 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+), 'The Good Fight' (Paramount+), 'This Is Us' (NBC), and 'WandaVision' (Disney+) each scored four nominations.Check out the full list of TV nominees below:BEST DRAMA SERIES'Evil' (Paramount Plus)'For All Mankind' (Apple TV Plus)'The Good Fight' (Paramount Plus)'Pose' (FX)'Squid Game' (Netflix)'Succession' (HBO)'This Is Us' (NBC)'Yellowjackets' (Showtime)BEST COMEDY SERIES'The Great' (Hulu)'Hacks' (HBO Max)'Insecure' (HBO)'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)'The Other Two' (HBO Max)'Reservation Dogs' (FX on Hulu)'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus)'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)BEST LIMITED SERIES'Dopesick' (Hulu)'Dr. Death' (Peacock)'It's a Sin' (HBO Max)'Maid' (Netflix)'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)'Midnight Mass' (Netflix)'The Underground Railroad' (Amazon Prime Video)'WandaVision' (Disney Plus)BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION'Come From Away' (Apple TV Plus)'List of a Lifetime' (Lifetime)'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' (Amazon Prime Video)'Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia' (Lifetime)'Oslo' (HBO)'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' (The Roku Channel)BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIESSterling K. Brown - 'This Is Us' (NBC)Mike Colter - 'Evil' (Paramount Plus)Brian Cox - 'Succession' (HBO)Lee Jung-jae - 'Squid Game' (Netflix)Billy Porter - 'Pose' (FX)Jeremy Strong - 'Succession' (HBO)BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIESUzo Aduba - 'In Treatment' (HBO)Chiara Aurelia - 'Cruel Summer' (Freeform)Christine Baranski - 'The Good Fight' (Paramount Plus)Katja Herbers - 'Evil' (Paramount Plus)Melanie Lynskey - 'Yellowjackets' (Showtime)MJ Rodriguez - 'Pose' (FX)BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIESNicholas Braun - 'Succession' (HBO)Billy Crudup - 'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)Kieran Culkin - 'Succession' (HBO)Justin Hartley - 'This Is Us' (NBC)Matthew Macfadyen - 'Succession' (HBO)Mandy Patinkin - 'The Good Fight' (Paramount Plus)BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIESAndrea Martin - 'Evil' (Paramount Plus)Audra McDonald - 'The Good Fight' (Paramount Plus)Christine Lahti - 'Evil' (Paramount Plus)J. Smith-Cameron - 'Succession' (HBO)Sarah Snook - 'Succession' (HBO)Susan Kelechi Watson - 'This Is Us' (NBC)BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIESIain Armitage - 'Young Sheldon' (CBS)Nicholas Hoult - 'The Great' (Hulu)Steve Martin - 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)Kayvan Novak - 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)Martin Short - 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)Jason Sudeikis - 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus)BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIESElle Fanning - 'The Great' (Hulu)Renee Elise Goldsberry - 'Girls5eva' (Peacock)Selena Gomez - 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)Sandra Oh - 'The Chair' (Netflix)Issa Rae - 'Insecure' (HBO)Jean Smart - 'Hacks' (HBO Max)BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIESNcuti Gatwa - 'Sex Education' (Netflix)Brett Goldstein - 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus)Harvey Guillen - 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)Brandon Scott Jones - 'Ghosts' (CBS)Ray Romano - 'Made for Love' (HBO Max)Bowen Yang - 'Saturday Night Live' (NBC)BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIESHannah Einbinder - 'Hacks' (HBO Max)Kristin Chenoweth - 'Schmigadoon!' (Apple TV Plus)Molly Shannon - 'The Other Two' (HBO Max)Cecily Strong - 'Saturday Night Live' (NBC)Josie Totah - 'Saved By the Bell' (Peacock)Hannah Waddingham - 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus)BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISIONOlly Alexander - 'It's a Sin' (HBO Max)Paul Bettany - 'WandaVision' (Disney Plus)William Jackson Harper - 'Love Life' (HBO Max)Joshua Jackson - 'Dr. Death' (Peacock)Michael Keaton - 'Dopesick' (Hulu)Hamish Linklater - 'Midnight Mass' (Netflix)BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISIONDanielle Brooks - 'Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia' (Lifetime)Cynthia Erivo - 'Genius: Aretha' (National Geographic)Thuso Mbedu - 'The Underground Railroad' (Amazon Prime Video)Elizabeth Olsen - 'WandaVision' (Disney Plus)Margaret Qualley - 'Maid' (Netflix)Kate Winslet - 'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISIONMurray Bartlett - 'The White Lotus' (HBO)Zach Gilford - 'Midnight Mass' (Netflix)William Jackson Harper - 'The Underground Railroad' (Amazon Prime Video)Evan Peters - 'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)Christian Slater - 'Dr. Death' (Peacock)Courtney B. Vance - 'Genius: Aretha' (National Geographic)BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISIONJennifer Coolidge - 'The White Lotus' (HBO)Kaitlyn Dever - 'Dopesick' (Hulu)Kathryn Hahn - 'WandaVision' (Disney Plus)Melissa McCarthy - 'Nine Perfect Strangers' (Hulu)Julianne Nicholson - 'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)Jean Smart - 'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES'Acapulco' (Apple TV Plus)'Call My Agent!' (Netflix)'Lupin' (Netflix)'Money Heist' (Netflix)'Narcos: Mexico' (Netflix)'Squid Game' (Netflix)BEST ANIMATED SERIES'Big Mouth' (Netflix)'Bluey' (Disney Plus)'Bob's Burgers' (Fox)'The Great North' (Fox)'Q-Force' (Netflix)'What If...?' (Disney Plus)BEST TALK SHOW'The Amber Ruffin Show' (Peacock)'Desus & Mero' (Showtime)'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Syndicated)'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' (HBO)'Late Night with Seth Meyers' (NBC)'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' (Bravo)BEST COMEDY SPECIAL'Bo Burnham: Inside' (Netflix)'Good Timing with Jo Firestone' (Peacock)'James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999' (Vimeo)'Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy' (Peacock)'Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American' (Netflix)'Trixie Mattel: One Night Only' (YouTube)The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will broadcast live on the CW and TBS on January 9, 2022. Film category nominations will be announced on December 13. (ANI)