HC Judge to Dhanush: You are entitled to buy even helicopters but pay your taxes!

After heavily criticizing Vijay in the tax exemption case for the Rolls Royce Ghost imported from England, Justice SM Subramaniam has also passed some sharp comments on Dhanush who also filed for a tax exemption for his imported car.

The actor filed a memo today saying that he doesn't want to pursue the case and has come forward to pay the tax. Though the Justice said that he shall pass the orders today, he also passed sharp comments on Dhanush.