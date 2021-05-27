HCL to vaccinate all its employees by June 30

According to an official release, HCL (including group companies HCL Technologies, HCL Infosystems and HCL Healthcare, and Shiv Nadar Foundation and its institutions) has already vaccinated more than 25 per cent of its eligible workforce with at least one dose.

Lucknow, May 27 (IANS) HCL, a leading global conglomerate, announced that it has planned vaccinating 100 per cent of its India-based, eligible employees and their families with the first dose of the Covid vaccine before June 30.

HCL is investing over Rs 100 crore to ensure free vaccination services for employees and their families, as well as the third-party vendor personnel working with the organization. HCL plans to have administered approximately 700,000 doses (including two doses per person) by the end of the drive.

HCL is in discussions with vaccine manufacturers and top-tier hospitals, to provide COVID-19 vaccination support for its India-based employees. To encourage vaccination adoption and raise awareness about the program, it is running comprehensive communication campaigns targeted at employees.

To provide its employees a safe and convenient process for receiving the vaccination, HCL has enabled on-premises vaccination centres. It has been conducting vaccination drives since March 24, offering employees the opportunity to get inoculated at clinics managed by HCL Healthcare and at HCL's campuses in Noida, Lucknow and Chennai.

It is also in the process of making more centres operational in a phased manner.

Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies said, "At HCL we are taking all necessary initiatives to ensure the safe vaccination of employees and their family members as well as third party vendor personnel who have supported us in keeping our business running in these difficult times. We are working round the clock to provide the best support to our employees and their families at every stage. Our top-most priority is to vaccinate all our employees and their families as quickly as possible and we have planned to achieve this goal by end of June."

