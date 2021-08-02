The first look poster of Vinay Forrt’s 'Vaathil' released

The first look poster of Vaathil, directed by Sarju Remakanth has been launched by Dulquer Salmaan. Vinay Forrt plays the lead in Vaathil, which comes with the tagline Hold Me Tight and has Anu Sithara and Krishna Sankar in the main cast.

Shamnad Shabeer is the writer. Manesh Madhavan is the cinematographer. Sejo John composes the music.