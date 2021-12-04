'He gave me freedom to act': Ahan Shetty on being directed by Milan Luthria

By Divya Malhotra



New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Actor Ahan Shetty is currently basking in the success of his debut film 'Tadap', which opened on Friday to an overwhelming response.

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan said he feels "very thankful" that ace filmmaker Milan Luthria, widely known for movies like 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', was the director of his first film as he guided him throughout the whole process.

"He is such an experienced director. But the thing is he doesn't let that get him. He is a very very chilled out person on set," Ahan said in a conversation with ANI.

The 25-year-old actor, who plays Ishana in the movie, also said that he was very scared when he was about to meet him for the first time.

"I thought he is such a big director. He will be very controlling, very demanding and would have that sort of ego but he didn't have that at all. He was so open and friendly and even on the sets... throughout the whole process, he let Tara and I take control of our characters. Before certain scenes, he would give us brief .. just like see this is the scene, this is the mood of the scene. He would tell us to go and perform the way you want to perform, if I would want to make few changes I will but just go out there, give your best and do it the way you want to do," Ahan shared.

So, to have that freedom from a director just really built that confidence within him.

"For such an experienced director to trust me when it's my first film you know to portray such a character really gave me that confidence and I am very very thankful that Milan sir was the director of my first movie because he guided me throughout this whole process," Ahan shared.

'Tadap', which also features Tara Sutaria in the lead role, hit theatres on December 3. The film has been written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. (ANI)

