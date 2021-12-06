Health Minister reviews RT-PCR testing facilities at IGI airport

A total of 35 rapid RT-PCR testing machines are functional and with this the passengers screening and testing time will be reduced to even 30 minutes for the passengers coming from the abroad.

New Dec 6 (IANS) The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday reviewed the RT-PCR testing facilities for passengers coming from abroad at the IGI airport.

Meanwhile, India has achieved the fully vaccination of over 50 per cent of the eligible population.

The Health Minister in a tweet said,"Congratulations India. It is a moment of great pride as over 50 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against Covid-19 together".

According to Union Health Ministry officials, over 84.8 per cent of the adult population in India has been administered the first dose.

With the administration of 1,04,18,707 vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, the total Covid-19 vaccine doses given in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore, according to the ministry's provisional report till Sunday.

--IANS

avr/shs