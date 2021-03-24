Helen Mirren cast as villain in 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods'

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Actress Helen Mirren has been cast as Hespera, the villainous daughter of the god Atlas, in "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods", a sequel to the 2019 film, "Shazam".

The entire team of the first installment return in the sequel, including Asher Angel,who plays teenager Billy Batson and Zachary Levi, who plays the adult version of Billy and his superhero alter ego Shazam.