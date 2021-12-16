Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent starrer 'The Duke' to release on March 25

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) 'The Duke', the final film from British filmmaker Roger Michell, will arrive in theatres on March 25, 2022.

The film, which stars Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, is currently in exhibition at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles.

The film, with screenplay by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman, will open in theatres in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to other territories in the following weeks, reports Deadline.