Helen Mirren to narrate ABC's comedic unscripted animal series 'When Nature Calls'

Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): ABC's unscripted wildlife comedy series 'When Nature Calls' has found its voice in British actor Helen Mirren, who will narrate the series, which will now be titled 'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren'.



According to Deadline, the series, which premieres on Thursday, June 24, looks at the funny things that animals get up to in the wild such as the surprising sounds that come out of the mouths of majestic beasts, teeny-tiny frogs and beatboxing badgers.

'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren' will be based on a BBC Studios format, 'Walk on the Wild Side', which aired on BBC One in the UK for two seasons. It is produced by BBC Studios' L.A. production arm, the division behind ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' and Nat Geo's 'Life Below Zero' and 'Breaking Bobby Bones'.

K.P. Anderson, the executive producer of 'The Soup' and 'Norm Macdonald Has a Show', will executive produce and serve as showrunner with Ryan O'Dowd exec producing for BBC Studios. Brad Stevens and Boyd Vico will serve as head writers and executive producers.

"I am excited by the opportunity to reveal the 'true inner lives' of the noble creatures with whom we share the planet," said Mirren.

"When you've won an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony, the only way to further add to your legacy is to narrate When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren," said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted & Alternative, Walt Disney Television.

Valerie Bruce, general manager, LA Productions, BBC Studios said, "Helen Mirren is without a doubt one of the greatest talents of our time, and we consider it a privilege to bring her iconic voice to this series. She is the perfect storyteller to take us on this journey as we reimagine the animal kingdom with a comic twist and bring to life the more humorous side of creatures great and small." (ANI)

