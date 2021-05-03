  1. Sify.com
  4. Heli Daruwala nails it with latest photo-op

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, May 3rd, 2021, 14:21:25hrs
Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) TV actress Heli Daruwala floors fans with her latest picture on social media, dressed in a beige blouse paired with denim shorts.

Heli posted two pictures on Instagram on Monday. In the images, she is seen posing for the lens dressed in a kimono styled beige blouse paired with denim shorts. She completed her look with dewy make-up.

"#onedayatatime …"Heli captioned the images.

Heli, who made her acting debut in 2011 with the series "Love U Zindagi", was recently seen in the music video "Vilaayati sharaab" by singers Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan. The video also features Telugu star Allu Sirish.

--IANS

dc/vnc

