'Hellbound' director Yeon Sang-ho praises rival show 'Squid Game'

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) South Korean dark fantasy series 'Hellbound' may have ousted Hwang Dong-hyuk's survival drama series 'Squid Game' from the number one spot of the world's popular TV show rankings but the show's director Yeon Sang-ho is all praise for the survival drama series.

The director is a fan of the show's vision. Talking about the Hwang Dong-hyuk directorial, Yeon Sang-ho told Variety, "I personally enjoyed 'Squid Game' very much as well. And I feel like the vision that it had within it, being a genre drama, was very relatable and there were a lot of points within the show that I was able to relate to as well."