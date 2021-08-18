'Helmet' trailer out on Wednesday

  1. Sify.com
Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The trailer of upcoming film 'Helmet' will be released on Wednesday.

The actors of the film, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pranutan Bahl, Dino Morea, Ashish Verma announced the trailer launch on their social media.

The film is produced by Dino Morea and directed by debutante Satram Ramani.

'Helmet' is a satirical comedy film that talks about condom use and explores the area of people who hesitate or are shy to buy condoms from stores because of what society might perceive about them.

