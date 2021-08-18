'Helmet' trailer out on Wednesday

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The trailer of upcoming film 'Helmet' will be released on Wednesday.

The actors of the film, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pranutan Bahl, Dino Morea, Ashish Verma announced the trailer launch on their social media.

The film is produced by Dino Morea and directed by debutante Satram Ramani.