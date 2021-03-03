Hema Malini: My role in 'Sholay' has been one of the toughest

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini will always be remembered for her role of Basanti in the evergreen blockbuster Sholay. The actress says it is one of the most challenging role she has ever shot for.

""Sholay' is a cult movie but I must add that it was one of the toughest roles I had done because of various conditions. I was shooting barefoot, and that too in Bangalore, in the month of May. The floor was always very hot and walking barefoot was very tough especially if you are shooting in the afternoon. Weather conditions made the shooting a little difficult than normal but, overall, the experience of shooting with everyone will always be cherished by me," she said.