Hema Malini, Ramesh Sippy to relive 'Sholay' shoot on 'KBC 13'

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood diva Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be coming on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' to celebrate 46 years of the iconic and record-breaking film 'Sholay'. They will be seen as special guests in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'KBC 13'.

Hema Malini and 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing fun camaraderie on the show as they go back in time, reliving the good old days of shooting the film. The trio - Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing various unknown facts and details about the film and what actually happened 'behind the scenes'.