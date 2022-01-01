Henry Cavill wishes he'd torn his hamstring in a 'cool' way

He said: "Obviously we had that injury, which ironically came just from me running through the woods. It was a moment where my foot hit some dead wood and it slipped and over-contracted and just snapped.

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Henry Cavill was filming Season two of 'The Witcher' in December when he suffered a medical mishap but he's joked it was a 'Red Riding Hood' way of getting hurt because he was doing nothing more strenuous than running through the woods.

"Thankfully, it didn't completely detach from the bone but it was a fairly serious injury. I wish it could be something cool like, 'I was fighting something monstrous', but instead I was running through the woods. It was a 'Red Riding Hood' injury."

Cavill has to maintain a high level of fitness all year round for the sake of his character, even though he only films for months at a time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told SFX magazine: "It always takes a lot of work to stay in shape throughout production. It's not like one can get in shape, then not train for six months and keep on shooting throughout the long work day.

"Everything will start to fall apart. The maintenance of that is difficult. To make sure that the character is physically representative in a way which would represent a mutant who is capable of killing monsters takes a lot of work and prep."

