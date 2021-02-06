Henry Cavill's Superman not a part of 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods'

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Henry Cavill will not appear as Superman in the upcoming film, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

The film's director David F. Sandberg has tweeted in an attempt to address rumours of Cavill's appearance in the sequel.

"Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can't be sure about anything until it's happened. Halfway through shooting ‘Shazam' the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end," Sandberg posted.