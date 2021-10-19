Here's how Ameesha Patel, Juhi Chawla wished Sunny Deol on his birthday

Actor Ameesha Patel, who is currently working with Sunny for the sequel of their 2001 hit film 'Gadar', penned a special message on her Instagram post.Ameesha posted a picture of Sunny with a cake that read, "GADAR 2' and added the caption, "Happy bday my TARA SINGH @iamsunnydeol ... missed being there today at Sunny Super Sound to cut ur cake .. but will trouble u lots and steal ur food as always on 'GADAR 2' sets ... love u always .. SAKEENA."Actor Juhi Chawla shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen posing with Sunny for the picture.In her caption, she quipped that they both are the 'shy people' in the industry."Happy Happy Birthday Sunny Ji... wishing you loads of happiness and success always. On a lighter note, we could both compete for being the most shy people in the industry .. but you would win the competition ...Have a fabulous one," she wrote.Earlier today, actor Bobby Deol had also posted a beautiful family picture to mark his elder brother's special day. (ANI)