Here's how Katrina Kaif incorporated her British heritage in pre-wedding festivities

Taking to their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday, the newlyweds shared elegant, romantic pictures from the pre-wedding festivities.They added the caption, "To love, honor and cherish."In one picture, Vicky can be seen kissing his bride-to-be on her forehead.In another, Katrina has her face covered by the thin veil, while Vicky posed by looking at her.Katrina can be seen wearing a vintage-inspired floral Sabyasachi saree with a trailing veil. With pastel shades of pink and green, the saree is silhouetted like a white wedding gown.She paired the outfit with a heavy diamond choker and matching earrings.Along with this, she held a wedding bouquet, complementing the colours of the saree.Vicky wore ivory-gold silk embroidered Sabyasachi sherwani and matching churidar.Fans, friends and members of the film fraternity flooded the posts with likes and comments.Isabelle Kaif, Preity Zinta, Neha Dhupia and Zoya Akhtar poured heart emoticons in the comments section.Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities from December 7-9 were attended by close friends and family.The couple will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities. (ANI)