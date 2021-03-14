Here's how Khloe Kardashian hid her wardrobe malfunction on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Washington DC [US], March 14 (ANI): American reality Tv star Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she had a wardrobe malfunction before appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.



According to Page Six, the 36-year-old reality TV star ripped her shirt moments before her most recent appearance on Ellen's show, causing her to get "frantic" and scramble for a solution.

Kardashian told People on Friday (local time), "I was wearing a shirt and backstage, the holes on the back [of it] ripped open. And I was like, 'I don't have anything to wear and it's live TV!'"

The Good American founder got resourceful, reaching for a baggy blazer to hide the last-minute style slip-up.

"I looked really menswear chic. But the whole time, I'm kind of scrunched over because I don't really have a top underneath. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what's happening?'," the mother of one recalled.

Although the oversized style ended up coming to the rescue, Kardashian opened up about becoming your own "worst critic" when things don't go as planned.

"We just beat ourselves up and it sucks that we're like that," she admitted, adding that "it's normally in your own head ... what somebody else can see or what they're paying attention to."

As reported by Page Six, it's not the first time that a member of the famous family has faced a wardrobe malfunction in the spotlight, as Kim Kardashian fixed a nip slip in 2018 with help from Cher.

While 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' is coming to an end after 20 seasons, Khloe is still spending time in front of the camera and made headlines earlier in the month when she went topless for her latest Good American campaign. (ANI)

