Here's how Khloe Kardashian reacted to Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom's Instagram feud

Khloe recently got caught between her exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, after she shared a steamy picture on her Instagram handle.The picture features the Good American co-founder's toned physique as she took an outdoor shower in a bikini.Tristan and Lamar seemingly fought over Khloe in the comments section of her Instagram post on Friday.The 30-year-old NBA star, who has continued to publicly show his love for Khloe despite their breakup in June, responded to her post with two red hearts and two drooling emoticons.Lamar also replied to her post with the message "Hottie" with a string of heart and flame emoticons.Soon after Lamar's comment, Tristan fired back at him writing, "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results."Social media users were quick to spot Khloe's exes comments and link Tristan's reply to Lamar's nearly fatal overdose in 2015.As per E! News, the former Lakers player at that time was transported to a hospital near Las Vegas after he consumed a mix of drugs and alcohol. He was in a coma for three days before breathing on his own. Following his hospitalisation, he was moved into a private rehabilitation centre in California to recover.Lamar didn't reply to Tristan back though!After the buzz, the most awaited was Khloe's reaction to her exes' public feud, which the insider finally revealed to E! News on Tuesday."Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish. She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh," the insider revealed.The insider also told E! News that there is a reason why the Boston Celtics player has been publically showing his affection for Khloe."Tristan has been desperately trying to win back Khloe. He truly loves her and wants to be with her. He hates that it couldn't work out and has been trying really hard to make her happy," the source revealed.However, the beauty mogul is not looking forward to rekindling her romance with her daughter's father. Instead, she is focused on co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.As the source put it, "Khloe is done with him romantically but they still talk every day and see each other often. They have to communicate because of True and Khloe doesn't want any stress or tension added to her life. She keeps it cordial, but is not taking him back."Less than a month ago, Khloe and Tristan split with each other after recently giving their love another chance. At the time, a separate source confirmed to E! News that "Khloe initiated the split after ongoing speculation surrounding his loyalty." (ANI)