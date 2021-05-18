Here's how Naga Chaitanya reacted to wife Samantha's OTT debut

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) South star Samantha Akkineni dropped a new poster of her debut web series "The Family Man 2" on social media on Tuesday, and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya sure seems excited.

"We're ready for you," wrote Samantha on Instagram as well as Twitter, sharing the new poster that highlights a scarred side profile of her face and also features a gun-totting Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the protagonist. As earlier reported by IANS, the poster announced the trailer of the show is scheduled to drop on May 19.