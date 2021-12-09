Here's how Sonakshi Sinha wished father Shatrughan Sinha on social media

Marking his 76th birthday, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message for the "big boss.""Happy Birthdayyyy to the big boss man! Love you Papa," she wrote.She also shared an adorable picture with her father and mother.Shatrughan Sinha has done over 100 films in his career. 'Kalicharan', 'Dostana', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Khudgarz' are some of his memorable movies.With his personality, baritone and dialogue delivery, Shatrughan Sinha has always grabbed fans' attention -- especially through his famous "khamosh" dialogue. (ANI)