Here’s the real reason why Koratala Siva quit Twitter

He has never been an avid user of social media. He had used the platform occasionally. He never was distracted by it. Then why did he take such a step? The real reason is here.

Top director Koratala Siva recently took to Twitter to declare that he’s quitting social media. The director of ‘Acharya’ will be in touch with fans through mainstream media.

Koratala Siva got offended by the trolls. After he signed NTR’s new film, putting Allu Arjun’s project aside, some fans viciously attacked with memes. Both Allu Arjun’s fans and Mahesh Babu’s fans had trolled him massively. Being a sensitive person, Koratala Siva seems to have hurt the behavior of some fans. He never expected such trolling.

Before taking up NTR’s film, Koratala Siva met Allu Arjun and informed him. They don’t have any differences between them.

The director is now all set to resume the shoot of ‘Acharya’, which was stopped three months ago due to the second wave of coronavirus.

