Here's what Vicky Kaushal will wear at his rumoured wedding festivities

On Monday, a few photos of Vicky's outfit wrapped in a suit cover went viral. A closer look at the pictures hinted that the outfit which got delivered to the 'Masaan' actor's Mumbai residence is a golden coloured sherwani.The particular outfit was wrapped in a blue bag and had "Vicky" written on it.A day ago, outfits by Falguni Shane Peacock were seen arriving at Katrina's residence. Ace fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania will style Katrina for her wedding functions. She has already reached Jaipur.Vicky and Katrina are speculated to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Their wedding festivities will begin from December 7.Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the high-profile wedding. (ANI)