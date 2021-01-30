Here's when Ben Platt starrer 'Dear Evan Hansen' is coming to theatres

Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): Universal has finally revealed the release date for 'Dear Evan Hansen', its adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.



As per Variety, the upcoming adaptation is slated to the theatres on September 24, 2021. The Stephen Chbosky-directed movie, which also has actor Ben Platt reprising on-screen his Broadway character of Evan Hansen, will take the place of an Untitled Universal event movie amid a Hollywood release date shuffle sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming movie also stars Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Amandla Stenberg. The screenplay for the 'Dear Evan Hansen' adaptation was written by Steven Levenson, with music and lyrics by the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It is produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel and is executive produced by Michael Bederman, Levenson, Pasek and Paul.

The show centres on Evan Hansen, an anxious and isolated high school student. After the suicide of his classmate Connor Murphy, Evan inadvertently gets caught up in a lie as Connor's parents mistake one of Hansen's letters for their son's suicide note.

'Dear Evan Hansen' opened on Broadway in December 2016 to overwhelming reviews. It was nominated for nine Tony Awards and bagged six, including best musical and best actor in a musical for Platt. The original Broadway cast album, which includes the catchy songs 'You Will Be Found', 'Waving Through a Window' and 'Sincerely, Me', took home a Grammy.

On Friday, Universal also revealed that it will give another untitled event film a wide release on September 16, 2022. (ANI)

