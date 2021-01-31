Here's why Blake Lively felt 'insecure' about her body after giving birth to baby no. 3

According to E!News, the longtime couple welcomed their daughter, Betty, in October 2019. They were already parents to 6-year-old James Reynolds and 4-year-old Inez Reynolds.And while the 'Green Lantern' star's followers are used to seeing her look effortlessly fabulous, the 33-year-old actor revealed she was feeling the exact opposite during that period.In particular, the proud mom explained just how challenging it was to find clothes that not only fit her, but that made her feel confident. For example, Blake recently took to her Instagram Story and posted a throwback image of her appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in January 2020."I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit," she began her caption on Instagram Stories, alongside a photo that showed her feather-adorned black dress."Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many. It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing," she continued.After much reflection, The Age of Adaline star said she should've been more kind to herself.She explained, "And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."Before signing off, Blake tagged fellow fashionista and Megababe founder Katie Sturino, who has called out brands for their lack of inclusive sizing in the past.The 'New York, I Love You' actor shared, "@katiesturino and others are out there challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone. And she's making meaningful progress. She reminds me, we all can ask for better from the brands we love."The mogul saw Blake's tag and later re-posted it on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Wow!!! Waking up to an amazing message about body acceptance and fashion brands from @blakelively." (ANI)