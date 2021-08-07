Here's why Neena Gupta was skeptical of doing 'Dial 100'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Veteran actor Neena Gupta is currently being lauded for her performance in the just-released film 'Dial 100'. However, she says wasn't sure of taking up the role.



"I had initially turned down this role because I was unsure of portraying a grey character but I am glad that I took up this challenge because now after seeing the audience's love for my performance feels like a job well done. I am thankful to my fans for all the love and support," Neena Gupta said in a statement.

For the unversed, the Rensil D' Silva thriller features actor Manoj Bajpayee as a police officer who gets a distress call from Neena Gupta's character Seema Pallav. As Manoj tries to help Neena, he soon realises their past connect which has now put his wife (Sakshi Tanwar) and their child in danger.

Sakshi has also opened up about her experience working with her co-stars.

"I was super excited to work with Neena Ji and Manoj sir in 'Dial 100' since they are a powerhouse of talent and now to have the audience realise the same and love all our performances is fulfilling. I am extremely grateful for such loving fans who are wonderful cheerleaders," she said.

' Dial 100' is currently streaming on Zee 5. (ANI)

