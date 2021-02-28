Here's why Orlando Bloom sings to his baby daughter

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): British actor Orlando Bloom during a recent virtual appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' divulged that he sings to his baby daughter in the hopes that he can influence her first word.



According to People magazine, the 44-year-old actor revealed to host Graham Norton that he frequently sings for his 6-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, with the hopes that her first word would be 'dad'. Bloom shares his daughter with his fiance and singer Katy Perry.

Sharing the details he said, "I sing anything that has 'daddy' in it, just because I want her to say dad before she says anything else."

During the show, speaking to Bloom, comedian Aisling Bea said, "Does the baby go like, 'well can you put Katy Perry on?'" To which Bloom replied, Yeah she's like 'Mom's going to be much better at this than you.'"

"Alexa, play mommy," host Graham Norton joked.

Adding to the conversation, Bloom said, "She sort of has said a bit of 'dada,' every time I come up she's very excited to see me."

As per People magazine, Bloom and Perry welcomed their baby girl in August. Daisy is Perry's first child and second for Bloom, who also shares a 10-year-old son named Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. (ANI)

