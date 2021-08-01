Here's why Soni Singh is doing more cameos these days

However, the actress, who is known for her roles in shows such as 'Ghar ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Saraswatichandra' and 'Aarambh: Kahaani Devsena Ki', takes up cameos which are meaningful.

Earlier she played a cameo in 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and 'Phir Laut Aayi Naagin'.

"I'm enjoying acting for cameo characters. Because of the pandemic I started taking such roles because I didn't want to risk my health. Acting is my passion and my work helps me to stay physically and mentally fit. So I didn't take a break, instead, started doing cameos. But the ones I choose have a very good screen presence and are strong, challenging," says Soni.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant is currently seen doing a cameo in 'Hero: Gayab Mode On'.

"It's a fun character. I play a tarot card reader. I have power to talk to people after they die. I can also connect to both the energies be it positive or negative. It's fun to play something creative and I'm enjoying it," she says.

