Hero Kartikeya's new film titled 'Raja Vikramarka'

RX 100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda next with debutant Sri Saripalli's direction gets an interesting title - Raja Vikramarka. The actor took to Twitter to share the title and first-look poster of the film, which was launched by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame.
Remember that Kartikeya is also playing the antagonist in the upcoming Ajith biggie, Valimai.
Winning the hearts of his audiences beyond language barriers & box office results, Kartikeya is taking risks and impressive transformations for his roles. Presented by Adi Reddy.T, the movie is being produced by 88 Rama Reddy under Sree Chitra Movie Makers banner, while Prashanth R Vihari is scoring the music.
Tanya Ravichandran is introduced in Telugu with this action entertainer.
Renowned actors Pasupathy, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Sudhakar Komakula and Harsha Vardhan are playing pivotal roles.