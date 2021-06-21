Hero Kartikeya's new film titled 'Raja Vikramarka'

RX 100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda next with debutant Sri Saripalli's direction gets an interesting title - Raja Vikramarka. The actor took to Twitter to share the title and first-look poster of the film, which was launched by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame.

Remember that Kartikeya is also playing the antagonist in the upcoming Ajith biggie, Valimai.