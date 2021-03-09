Hiba Nawab: Am timid and faint-hearted when it comes to ghosts

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Hiba Nawab is part of the show "Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai", which is following a spooky track. The actress says she has always been someone who is wary of paranormal activity and the show has helped her get over her fear.

"Whenever there is a matter of ghosts or something mysterious, I prefer staying out of it. I am very timid and faint-hearted when it comes to talking about ghosts and spooky things. Maybe, that is why I am enjoying playing the double role of Saaya in 'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai' as I am trying to get over my fear," she says.