Hiba Nawab explores her mischievous side with 'Jijaji Chhat Par Koii Hai'

The actor reminiscences her growing years about how she yearned to be acknowledged even as a kid, but be it in her school or in her locality she was hardly noticed.

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Hiba Nawab is having a gala time playing the characters of CP Sharma and the ghost in "'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai". The role has encouraged her to explore her mischievous side.

"I was not a famous kid in school. I would be very quiet. But at home, I have always been everyone's favourite. People started noticing me after I joined television.

"My mischievous side came out when I started doing this show. I felt like I was getting in touch with my true self while performing the double role.

"I am glad that at least through the show, I got to explore this side of mine. In fact, when I started playing 'Elaichi' (in Jijaji Chhat Per Hain), I felt like why was I not like her? Portraying the role of 'Elaichi' is so much fun," she says.

"Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai" airs on Sony SAB.

