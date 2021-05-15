Hiba Nawab misses 'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai' team on International Day of Families

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Hiba Nawab, popular for her starring role in the series "Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai" (JCPKH), says she misses the entire team of the show on the occasion of International Day of Families on Saturday.

"The cast of JCPKH is like a family since we spend most of our time together when we are shooting. We are a group of lively and entertaining people, having everyone around is no less than a laugh riot. I genuinely miss spending time, shooting and laughing with them," she says, about shoots being cancelled owing to Covid lockdown.