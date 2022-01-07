Highest single-day surge of 542 cases in J&K

An official bulletin said the cases comprised 288 in the Jammu division and 254 in the Kashmir division.

Jammu, Jan 7 (IANS) The number of daily Covid cases reported in J&K surged to 542, the highest since the second wave, on Friday even as authorities assured enough oxygen supply and adequate in-patient facilities to deal with any eventuality.

One patient succumbed in the Jammu division as the total number of people killed by the pandemic in J&K rose to 4,534 in J&K.

So far, 343310 people have been infected with coronavirus, out of which 336,284 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 2,492 out of which 1,318 are from the Jammu division and 1,174 are from the Kashmir division.

As many as 84,507 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours in J&K.

Authorities have announced night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and advised people to strictly follow the SoPs.

