Hilary Duff tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram handle, a 33-year-old actor shared a picture of herself lying in bed with a caption that read, "That delta...she's a little bitch. Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus Pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed."The news of the actor being COVID-19 positive came just days after she shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming sitcom 'How I Met Your Father', the Hulu spinoff to 'How I Met Your Mother'.The snap featured her posing alongside fellow cast members Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Brandon Michael Hall."Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment.... #himyf," she captioned the picture.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode TV series 'How I Met Your Father' is set to follow Hilary's character, Sophia, who explains to her son how she met his father, and her close friends. The comedy was given a straight-to-series pickup in April.On a related note, before Hilary, fellow actor actress Melissa Joan Hart also revealed on her Instagram that she had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)