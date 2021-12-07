Himansh Kohli is all excited to resume shoot for 'Boondi Raita'

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actor Himansh Kohli has finally started shooting for his next film 'Boondi Raita' in Dehradun and the young actor is extremely happy with the development. He started shooting at the end of November.

When asked, how does it feel to be back on the film set again, the actor says: "Throughout the lockdowns, I kept on wishing that the postponed shoot may get resumed asap. I can't tell you how elated I feel that I'm finally back on the set. It was a long break and Covid made it even longer. Also, while this break has given us more time to refine the film, the hype of the film has also taken a hit which we will need to create again.

"I feel the most important trait of any actor apart from the basics like acting, looks, dance, etc. is patience. Every aspect of a film takes time and while sometimes you can contribute and act as a catalyst, there are times when all you got to do is wait. The only way I am able to keep my patience is by being positive and staying in regular touch with the crew to understand what's going on in their mind."

Interestingly, Himansh has done some music videos in the last few months such as 'Tenu Vekhi Javaan', 'Main Jis Bhulaa Du', 'Wafa Na Raas Aayi', 'Bewafa Tera Muskurana', 'Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai', 'Chura Liya', all of which have done quite well.

He says: "I have been lucky to bag a role in some really amazing songs, which have helped me stay relevant and given me the opportunity to be seen and noticed when almost the entire market was at a halt. I would like to thank Bhushan Kumar ji here for having faith in me that I'd be able to pull it off."

'Boondi Raita' is the story of a small-town boy whose life is a mess. Sometimes it's about his career, sometimes it's about his relationships, and then sometimes it's about his family.

Directed by Kamal Chandra, the film also features Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Alka Amin, Ishlin Prasad, Neeraj Sood and Naresh Vohra in key roles.

--IANS

